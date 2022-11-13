PM delays London’s departure

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his stay in London, apparently co continue consultations with his elder brother Nawaz Sharif on key issues, PML-N sources said on Saturday.

Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to return to Pakistan on Saturday.

PM in London ahead of Bajwa’s retirement

Some sources also insist that the prime minister delayed departure as he was not feeling well.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in London on Wednesday on a private visit following his visit to Egypt where he attended Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm Al Sheikh. Sources said Shehbaz Sharif is expected either to return on Sunday or Monday.