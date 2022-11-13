Elahi vows to provide excellent facilities to Lahorites

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi stated that the Lahorites will be provided excellent basic facilities and expressed his resolve that all possible resources will be provided to improve civic facilities in the LDA schemes.

While chairing the sixth meeting of the LDA Governing Body, the CM directed WASA to improve its performance by keeping itself abreast of the latest requirements by shunning its traditional manner in order to timely resolve the problems of the citizens. He added that provision of clean water and making betterments in the sewerage system is a fundamental right of the people. He warned that no negligence will be tolerated in the provision of clean water and in the installation of sewerage pipelines.

In the meeting, approval was granted to make amendments in the rules for the Legal Advisors, Consultants in WASA. He directed to settle the issue relating to the allowance of LDA Engineers and accorded approval to upgrade the posts of Tube Well operators.

The Tube Well Operators working in Grade 2 will be given Grade 7 while those working in Grade 5 will be given Grade 8. Approval was accorded to ascertain the modus operandi for the promotion of Directors Legal, Recovery, Revenue, Finance and Assistant Director Admin along with granting professional and non-practising allowance to the doctors of LDA. It was decided during the meeting that sewerage charges will be collected from the private residential schemes according to the new rate.

The CM directed to constitute a Settlement Committee to settle the disputed matters prevailing in the LDA schemes.

