SAU holds PhD seminar on irrigation

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Agriculture University’s (SAU) Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dean Dr Altaf Ali Siyal said water is the biggest issue of the future, improper management of water can lead to food security issues in the future, while better irrigation systems, not only better cultivation can be achieved but also water loss and over watering can be avoided.

He said this while giving his opinion during the PhD seminar on ‘Enhancing the irrigation and fertilizer use Efficiency of furrow irrigation method,’ presented by Rahim Bux Vistro, a scholar of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering.

Dr. Altaf Siyal said that water will be an important issue in the future, and to deal with water scarcity, researchers need to promote research on sustainable agriculture with less water and water-saving technologies, and on better water management. Rahim Bux Vistro said Pakistan’s population is increasing rapidly, resulting in increasing demand for food, rice, and flour with each passing day, while wheat coping with scarcity and adequate crop production can be achieved through proper use of water.

Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Aijaz Ali Koharo, Dr. Mashooq Ali Talpar, Dr. Irfan Ahmed Sheikh, Dr Munir Ahmed Mangrio also spoke on this occasion, while a large number of teachers and students including Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr Siraj Siyal were also present.

