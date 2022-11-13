AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
Nov 13, 2022
Syngenta provides drone spray services on 5,000 acres of farmland

Recorder Report Published 13 Nov, 2022 03:03am
LAHORE: Syngenta Pakistan Limited, a leading agriculture innovation and technology company has successfully piloted drone spraying services on approximately 5000 acres of local farmland. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative whereby such precision Drone Spray Services have been provided by a crop protection company in Pakistan.

Drone Spraying Services are being used globally for application of crop protection products as this technology offers precision, uniformity in spray, effective pest and disease control and speed in farm operations. Extending this service to farmers is in line with Syngenta Pakistan’s farmer-centric vision: “One Team, One Dream, Farmer Future” to transform the agricultural practices in the country and to catalyze the progress on making Pakistan’s agriculture sector more robust and technology-enabled.

The General Manager of Syngenta Pakistan, Zeeshan Haseeb Baig stated that “Labour availability and correct technique for spraying are contributors to our low yield in Pakistan. Drone Spray technology helps enable farmers achieve effective pest control and farm level efficiency.

