AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
IK accused of plotting against state to appease India, Israel

NNI Published 13 Nov, 2022 03:03am
KARACHI: Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Imran Khan and other PTI leaders are taking undue advantage of the nobility of the state institutions.

In a statement on Saturday, the minister said that Imran Khan use immoral language and level false allegations against his opponents, and also use the same language against honourable judges and Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, as well.

Imran Khan is now using the same immoral language and hurling baseless allegations against the senior officers of the Pakistan Army, he regretted.

Memon said that Imran Khan is making a heinous conspiracy against institutions and the entire country by using dirty language against career officers and senior military officials of Pakistan Army. ‘Imran Khan is running this heinous campaign against Pakistan to please his Israeli and Indian masters,’ the minister alleged.

He added that the senior officers of the Pakistan Army whom Imran Khan is pointing out with names, have had an impressive professional career and are considered as highly reputed in military ranks and files.

He said that the way Imran Khan had put pressure on honourable courts and Election Commission of Pakistan, in the same way he wants to put pressure on these officers by criticizing them to achieve his political goals. ‘Imran Khan wants that every institution should work for him like his ‘Tiger Force’ and remain under his slavery,’ he added.

The provincial minister warned that the entire nation fully supports judiciary, armed forces and the Election Commission of Pakistan. He advised Imran Khan to end his evil ambitions and control his language; otherwise, 20 million people of Pakistan will never forgive him. The provincial minister said that Imran Khan had crossed all the red lines because he had been given leniency in every matter as a ‘Ladla’.

