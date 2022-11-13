IK accused of plotting against state to appease India, Israel

KARACHI: Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Imran Khan and other PTI leaders are taking undue advantage of the nobility of the state institutions.

In a statement on Saturday, the minister said that Imran Khan use immoral language and level false allegations against his opponents, and also use the same language against honourable judges and Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, as well.

Imran Khan is now using the same immoral language and hurling baseless allegations against the senior officers of the Pakistan Army, he regretted.

Memon said that Imran Khan is making a heinous conspiracy against institutions and the entire country by using dirty language against career officers and senior military officials of Pakistan Army. ‘Imran Khan is running this heinous campaign against Pakistan to please his Israeli and Indian masters,’ the minister alleged.

He added that the senior officers of the Pakistan Army whom Imran Khan is pointing out with names, have had an impressive professional career and are considered as highly reputed in military ranks and files.

He said that the way Imran Khan had put pressure on honourable courts and Election Commission of Pakistan, in the same way he wants to put pressure on these officers by criticizing them to achieve his political goals. ‘Imran Khan wants that every institution should work for him like his ‘Tiger Force’ and remain under his slavery,’ he added.

The provincial minister warned that the entire nation fully supports judiciary, armed forces and the Election Commission of Pakistan. He advised Imran Khan to end his evil ambitions and control his language; otherwise, 20 million people of Pakistan will never forgive him. The provincial minister said that Imran Khan had crossed all the red lines because he had been given leniency in every matter as a ‘Ladla’.