AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Better food cold chain crucial for climate, world hunger: UN

AFP Published 12 Nov, 2022 11:00pm
Follow us

SHARM EL SHEIKH: Improving cold chains in the production and distribution of food in the developing world is "essential" in fighting climate change and world hunger, said a UN report issued Saturday.

More efficient refrigeration would prevent food waste and boost revenues for small farmers, according to the report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the UN Environment Programme.

"Most developing countries suffer from lacking refrigeration, particularly in rural areas," said Zitouni Ould-Dada, deputy director of the FAO.

Improving the food cold chain has "great potential", he told AFP at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

According to the joint report, "developing countries could save 144 million tonnes of food annually if they reached the same level of food cold chain as developed countries."

More than 800 million people are affected by hunger worldwide, while an estimated 14 percent of all food is lost before reaching the consumer, the report noted, citing the lack of efficient cold chains as a major cause.

Global food import bill to jump to record $1.9trn

Limiting food losses would cut greenhouse gas emissions, the report said, by reducing emissions of the potent planet-warming methane in the agriculture sector.

In 2017, emissions linked to a lack of refrigeration totalled one gigatonne of CO2, according to the UN report -- about two percent of all greenhouse gas emissions that year.

A "positive" outcome for the climate depends of ensuring any new infrastructure is energy efficient and relies on renewables, the report stressed.

Better refrigeration "has benefits not only for the environment but also for farmers' revenues", allowing them to store produce for longer before using or selling it, said Ould-Dada.

The authors of the report mention several successful cases of improved cold chains.

Nigerian initiative ColdHubs, for example, has created 54 solar-powered refrigeration rooms for farmers and retailers, saving more than 42,000 tonnes of food in 2020.

climate change Food and Agriculture Organization COP27 climate summit

Comments

1000 characters

Better food cold chain crucial for climate, world hunger: UN

Imran Khan steps up criticism of PM Shehbaz over army chief appointment

Pakistan must ride wave of confidence in T20 World Cup final: Babar Azam

Dar meets officials from leading commercial banks in Dubai

COAS visits Lahore garrison, lauds devotion of troops to defend motherland

Ukraine will make decision on any negotiations with Russia: Blinken

‘I am perfectly fine,’ clarifies Sanaullah after image of him on hospital bed surfaces

India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, Yellen says

Turkey seeks Ukraine peace talks despite Western actions, Erdogan says

India’s Oct inflation seen falling below 7%

Ukraine foreign minister says West on way to ‘joint victory’

Read more stories