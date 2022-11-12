COAS visits Lahore garrison, lauds devotion of troops to defend motherland

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Lahore Garrison and lauded troops for their services to the nation in the line of duty despite all odds, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument and offered fateha.

"COAS inaugurated Lahore Garrison Institute for Special Education and visited various school facilities for special children. COAS also inaugurated a state-of-the-art Hockey Arena, where he interacted with veteran hockey legends," ISPR said.

During his address, COAS said that the youth of Pakistan is our asset, adding that "such facilities are a must to provide them an enabling environment to achieve excellence in sports."

During the farewell visit, COAS also interacted with officers and men of the Lahore Corps and Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

COAS appreciated their professionalism and devotion to the defence of the motherland.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani.