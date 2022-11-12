‘I am perfectly fine,’ clarifies Sanaullah after image of him on hospital bed surfaces

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah clarified on Saturday that he was perfectly fine after a viral image, showing him lying on a hospital bed, sparked rumours about his health.

In an audio message, he said: “I am perfectly fine, I came to the hospital for a minor check-up and procedure. I will be with you in half a day.”

Earlier on Friday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Sanaullah was in good health, refuting rumours regarding his physical condition.

“Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah visited the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology in Rawalpindi for a routine checkup. There is no truth in the speculations regarding his health,” Marriyum said in a series of tweets.

She said that Sanaullah had heart surgery some 18 years ago in 2004, which needed to be examined after every two to three years. “This year, he was examined by the doctors two to three times,” she added.

The minister said a small but necessary procedure was recommended by the AFIC doctors and he was in a good health. He would return home from the hospital on Saturday, she said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted Sanaullah and wished him good health.