Amendment in FIA Act: Rana vows to hold consultation with stakeholders

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the government will hold a consultation with media representative bodies and other stakeholders over an amendment in the schedule of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Act, 1974 regarding social media.

The minister, while talking to the media said that government will consult the media and other stakeholders regarding an amendment empowering the FIA to take action against anyone who intends to spread rumours and false news against the state institutions on social media.

“If journalists believe that this bill will restrict freedom of expression, then the government will take back this amendment,” he said, adding that there are many things circulating on social media that have to be controlled as it affects people’s personal lives. He said that this is a serious matter. “The media representative organisations should guide us while maintaining freedom of expression,” the minister said.

Rana Sana clarified that this bill was passed by the government and that a discussion will be held over transferring powers to the FIA.

The government has approved an amendment to the FIA Act empowering it with a section of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) to act against anyone who intends to spread “rumours and false information against state institutions” on social media.

The federal cabinet on October 27 approved an amendment to the FIA Act, 1974 with a section of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for this purpose.

The cabinet approved the summary through circulation from the Ministry of Interior for amendment in the FIA’s law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022