According to a survey in 2017, more than 700 new motorcycles were hitting the roads in Karachi every day, and the number of bikes in Karachi had risen to over 2.7 million.

Even taking into account the fast disappearing purchasing power of the middle classes and catastrophic floods combined with fast rising prices of motorcycles we can assume that at a conservative estimate at least a million more motorcycles would have joined the already congested roads. In a well-disciplined traffic scenario the city could have managed the additions but the motorcycle scene in Karachi defies description

Motorcyclists in Karachi are a breed in themselves. As they weave in and out of traffic and with total disregard of every traffic sign and road conditions I am reminded of the once famous Mot ka gola, the death defying ride of motorcyclists in a cylindrical contraption on whose edges spectators clung to the railings while motorcyclists went round and round on the walls of this dangerously shaking arena sometimes rising as high as almost to the top and near the spectators evoking screams from them. This used to be an adrenaline generating exercise when such feats on the roads were few and far between.

Now it is an altogether different world on the roads of Karachi where most of the driving time of motorists is spent on dodging the two wheelers who are generally not wearing helmets and do not have lights on at night and making unannounced and lighting fast turns without a moment’s notice to the traffic behind or in front of them.

As if it was not bad enough there is now the addition of the next generation dare devils popularly known as “Riders” who are in fact delivery boys for mostly fast food joints. If you thought the ordinary motorcyclist was someone to look out for think again. These riders are the ultimate in death defying feats.

Mostly overloaded with outsized boxes full of delicacies and in a frenzy to reach their destinations they respect no traffic signs or follow any rules. The frenzy of these riders is fuelled by the constant calls of awaiting hungry customers who keep calling the vendor who in turn calls the riders to do more and reach their target irrespective of road conditions or the restrictions of rush hour traffic.

The traffic police, too, it seems has the notion that these riders are above the law so they brazenly go against traffic lights or against one-way roads and the traffic cops just wave them through.

It is the condition of the motorcycles used by these riders that really makes one wonder at the quality of the joints they serve. Most of the motorcycles are fit for scrap and are a sorry spectacle. Lights are missing, there are no indicators and no one really bothers to wear a helmet.

The riders I am talking about are not random riders who serve several joints at the same time but dedicated riders associated with big name eateries who are doing a roaring business on the shoulders of these riders. Anywhere else in the world these riders would be riding shining new bikes tastefully painted identifying their association with the organization they serve. Also as they would be carrying the banner of their company they would be very careful in driving and observing traffic rules.

Traffic police in Karachi has attempted several times to rein in the motorcyclists and make them obey the traffic rules but without success.

Twice there was a campaign to restrict motorcyclists to one lane on the extreme left side of the road and Shahra-e-Faisal was the pilot project. All along this famous road leading to the airport special lines were clearly marked for motorcyclists but the idea could not be implemented for more than a few days because the motorcyclists were back on all tracks as the traffic police looked on helplessly.

Motorcycle is also the favorite with mobile snatchers and it can safely be said that it is the vehicle of choice for most crimes including targeted killings. With no check on proper license plates or lights it can easily drive away after committing the most heinous of crimes. It is surprising that the law enforcers know this because when it comes to times of sensitive gathering double riding is prohibited but still they do not take any steps to protect the ordinary citizen on other days.

For the poor people and the middle classes motorcycle is their prized possession. On ordinary days it is a means of transport for the head of the family but on weekends it transports entire families against all norms of safety and reason. It is common to see a man driving the motorcycle with his wife sitting behind and then a child on every available space from handle bars to the backlight.

How dangerous this is can be gauged from the fact that 116 bikers lost their lives in the first 10 months of the current year during which a total of 165 people died in road traffic accidents. An eye-opener calling for immediate attention from the men in white to enforce laws seriously and not only save lives but bring some order to the daily mayhem on Karachi roads.

