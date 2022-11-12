AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
ANL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 80.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.21%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.07 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.29%)
PAEL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.35%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.7%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.7%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.07%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dawlance marks 99th anniversary of Turkish Republic Day

Press Release Published 12 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dawlance is the leading producer of innovative home appliances in Pakistan and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arcelik – the 2nd largest manufacturer in Europe, based in Turkey. On the auspicious occasion of the 99th Turkish Republic Day, Dawlance congratulated all Turkish citizens, to commemorate the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

Every year, the Turkish Republic Day is celebrated at the Dawlance head office to rejoice the historic events of 29th October 1923, when Mustafa Kemal Atatürk - the founding father of the Republic of Turkey, had initiated a rigorous program of political, economic, and cultural reforms in Turkey.

The Consul General of Türkiye in Karachi, Cemal Sangu addressed the audience and hoisted the Turkish flag, while the National Anthem of Türkiye was also recited. This year’s vibrant ceremony was also graced by the Vice Consul General of Türkiye - Oguz Kozanli, the Commercial Attaché - Eyyup Yildrim and Halil Ibrahim Basaran from ‘TIKA’.

The CEO and Managing Director of Dawlance, Umar Ahsan Khan made a closing speech and presented souvenirs to the honorable guests and expats from Türkiye.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dawlance 99th Turkish Republic Day

Comments

1000 characters

Dawlance marks 99th anniversary of Turkish Republic Day

SPI inflation up 0.74pc WoW

COAS’ appointment: PTI chief again talks of merit, meritocracy

New COAS to be selected from among three officers: minister

There’s ‘sufficient’ power generation, NA told

Nepra approves paisa 51/kWh raise in KE’s tariff

India’s IPEF membership will boost region: Yellen

Senate body members accuse FBR of harassing people

Pharma exports reach $325m mark, says DRAP CEO

Blome tells APTMA leadership, members: US wants to deepen trade relations with Pakistan

Draft amendments in Customs Rules, 2001 issued: FBR imposes new terms on global carriage of goods by road

Read more stories