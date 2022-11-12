AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
Int’l Nursing Research Conference inaugurated at LUMHS

Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2022 05:55am
HYDERABAD: The International Nursing Research Conference 2022 was inaugurated at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro on Friday at Lateef Hall, LUMHS Jamshoro.

While addressing a large number of participants across the country, the Vice-Chancellor LUMHS, Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan said that this conference is one of the most unique and important event in order to pay tribute to all respectable nurses and those who are affiliated with this noble profession.

He added that the theme for International Nurses Day 2022 is “A Voice to lead -Invest in Nursing and Respect Rights to Secure Global Health”, which highlights need to invest in nursing and respect the rights of nurses in order to build high quality health system to meet the needs of individuals and community.

The VC further said that currently several important reports address the issues facing by nursing profession, such as global nursing shortage, the lack of protection and increasing workloads, all of which have led to many calls for investment in the nursing workforce in order to meet healthcare needs.

He emphasised on more concentration in nursing education for continuation to address current challenges and the increasing health demands of our populations, adopting new technologies and collaborating across the various sectors, for which it is essential that nurses should have solid educational foundation, this includes undergraduate, postgraduate qualification and continuing professional development as such investment will be a great catalyst for positive transformation in health care system.

He further expressed that the Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of ensuring a sufficient number of the health workforce in building resilient health systems. We must address the shortage in the health workforce, especially in nurses and midwives in our region to raise up to such unforeseen challenges.

Prof Ikram Din Ujjan stressed to encourage health systems to place a high value on nursing education and revise the curriculum of nursing according to the needs and to develop the road map of post-graduation of nurses in different specialties.

