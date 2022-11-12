AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
Khokhar visits Imran at latter’s residence?

Hamid Waleed Published 12 Nov, 2022 05:55am
LAHROE: Former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar visited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan at his residence in Zaman Park, said reliable sources.

According to the sources close to Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan, the PPP-estranged Senator called on Imran Khan on the night of 9th November. Furthermore, they added, Mustafa reached there in the wee hours in a hatchback car to keep his visit a secret. However, when contacted, Mustafa denied it strongly, saying it was totally incorrect. He also termed his visit to Khan in a hatchback car as baseless.

It may be noted that Mustafa resigned from the upper house of parliament after a senior party leader had conveyed the leadership’s unhappiness due to his “political positions”.

“Met a senior leader from the party today, he conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate. I gladly agreed to resign,” he had tweeted.

His decision was welcomed by the PTI stalwarts like Shireen Mazari, Hammad Azhar, Ali Muhammad Khan and Fawad Ch with an invitation to join the PTI. While thanking well-wishers without naming them, Mustafa had tweeted that he is not joining any political party and would prefer to maintain his independence.

Meanwhile, sources said some ‘special guests’ are also visiting Khan during the wee hours where tight security measures have been taken to secure him. It has also been learnt that besides police, a contingent of young party workers also spends their whole night in the lawn of Zaman Park. Snipers have also taken position on the rooftop of residence to protect the most popular leader in the country.

PPP PTI Imran Khan Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar

