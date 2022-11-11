AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
ANL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.41%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
GGGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
PRL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TPL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
TREET 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
WAVES 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,310 Increased By 9.2 (0.21%)
BR30 16,212 Increased By 214 (1.34%)
KSE100 42,855 Decreased By -46.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,683 Increased By 22.3 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper near 5-month high on hopes Fed could slow rate-hike pace

Published 11 Nov, 2022 10:10am
Follow us

BEIJING: Copper prices climbed on Friday to their highest in nearly five months, as US inflation data bolstered hopes for a slower pace of interest rate hikes in the world’s largest economy that would support industrial metals demand.

The softer-than-expected data also sent the dollar sharply lower overnight.

A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1% at $8,354.5 a tonne, as of 0212 GMT, hitting the highest since June 16. The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.8% to a four-month high at 67,830 yuan ($9,445.89) a tonne.

US consumer prices rose less than expected in October, pushing the annual increase below 8% for the first time in eight months, the strongest signs yet that inflation was slowing, which would allow the Federal Reserve to scale back its hefty interest rate hikes.

Sharp interest rate hikes by global central banks to tame soaring inflation have pressured risk assets this year, with copper prices down 21.8% from a March high.

Copper prices fall as worries over Chinese demand increase

Among other factors supporting the copper market, global supplies remained tight. Copper inventories on LME warehouses dropped 950 tonnes, trimming headline levels to 80,025 tonnes, the lowest in 7-1/2 months.

Among other metals, SHFE tin jumped 6.4% to 179,270 yuan a tonne, nickel rose 4% to 206,170 yuan a tonne, aluminium gained 1% to 18,735 yuan a tonne, and zinc climbed 0.6% to 23,725 yuan a tonne.

LME aluminium was up 0.7% at $2,343 a tonne, zinc rose 1.2% to $2,919.50 a tonne and tin climbed 2.3% to $20,800 a tonne, while lead dipped 0.5% to $2,088.50 a tonne.

copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper near 5-month high on hopes Fed could slow rate-hike pace

Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

Pakistan, KSA to sign several pacts

Foreign investment: Concessions given to Reko Diq should be available to all other projects: CJP

Pakistan at COP27 demands climate aid, says ‘dystopia’ already here

Pakistan drawing inspiration from ’92 win over England: Hayden

Nawaz issued diplomatic passport

KCR project: Sindh govt to bear share of local cost burden

Govt unlikely to ensure 8-hour smooth supply of gas during winter

Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements: Bilawal for finalisation of talks

Shehbaz meets Nawaz amid tight police security

Read more stories