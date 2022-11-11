Foundation stone of water treatment plant laid

FAISALABAD: The foundation stone was laid down of mega project - water treatment plant - at a cost of Rs 7.25 billion in collaboration with WASA and JICA while the project of replacing pumping machinery at a cost of Rs 1 billion at Inline Booster Pump Station and Terminal Reservoir was inaugurated.

In this regard, a special ceremony was held at the Circuit House. Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Wada and Punjab Minister for Mines & Minerals Ch Latif Nazar were chief guest.

Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, MPAs Shakeel Shahid, Habqooq Gill, Firdous Rai, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed, Director General FDA Dr. Muhammad Zahid Ikram, Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar were also present.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Japan Ambassador Wada said JICA’s project of providing clean drinking water to the residents of Faisalabad is welcome and the completion of this project will meet the needs of the citizens of clean drinking water.

He said JICA has fully cooperated with WASA Faisalabad before and this will continue in the future as well. Provincial Minister for Minerals Chaudhry Latif Nazar said it was great news for the residents of Faisalabad in which JICA has contributed 7 billion rupees.

The foundation stone for the construction of drinking water plant has been laid and the completion of this project will provide drinking water to the citizens. He said that with the efforts of MD WASA and his team the construction of the project started It has been because the city’s underground water is no longer potable and there was a need to increase the amount of drinking water here, which is starting today with the construction of the JICA project.

Member Punjab Assembly Shakeel Shahid said he is grateful to the Japanese government and JICA for the initiation of the water supply plant project that they have laid the foundation stone today while planning this project keeping in mind the needs of the citizens because of poor drinking water.

