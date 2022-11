WASHINGTON: The White House expressed "deep concern" Thursday for jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, who is on a hunger strike and began refusing water to coincide with the COP27 climate summit.

"We have been in high level communication with the Egyptian government on this case, we have deep concern about it, we would like to see him freed," US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters in Washington.