AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nirav Modi loses extradition appeal in UK court

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2022 05:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LONDON: Fugitive Indian diamond tycoon Nirav Modi faces extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering after a London court dismissed his appeal on Wednesday.

Modi has denied any wrongdoing and his lawyer declined to comment.

UK court okays extradition of Nirav Modi

The jeweller, who fled India in 2018 before details of his alleged involvement in large-scale fraud at the Punjab National Bank became public, argued that there was a high risk of suicide if he was extradited, a copy of the London court judgement says. But London’s High Court ruled on Wednesday that Modi, 51, could be kept safe at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, where he is due to be detained.

MONEY LAUNDERING UK court Nirav Modi Indian diamond tycoon

Comments

1000 characters

Nirav Modi loses extradition appeal in UK court

Economic crisis: AIIB to give us $500m to counter social fallout

Steps afoot to ink trade pacts with CARs

‘Assassination plot’: Imran Khan says he will ‘reveal’ name of ‘second officer’

SCBA for registration of FIR as per complainant’s version

World Bank to restructure $188m PHCSP

SBP launches ‘ESRM manual’ for banks and DFIs

Environmental, social risks: Financial sector must become sensitive to consequences: SBP governor

Interest-free banking verdict: SBP, NBP to withdraw pleas: Dar

Capital abuzz with new round of rumours

Arbitration pact: Halmore urges govt not to refer ‘excess profit’ issue to tribunal

Read more stories