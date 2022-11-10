Nirav Modi loses extradition appeal in UK court

LONDON: Fugitive Indian diamond tycoon Nirav Modi faces extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering after a London court dismissed his appeal on Wednesday.

Modi has denied any wrongdoing and his lawyer declined to comment.

The jeweller, who fled India in 2018 before details of his alleged involvement in large-scale fraud at the Punjab National Bank became public, argued that there was a high risk of suicide if he was extradited, a copy of the London court judgement says. But London’s High Court ruled on Wednesday that Modi, 51, could be kept safe at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, where he is due to be detained.