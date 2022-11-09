AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks end lower

AFP Published November 9, 2022 Updated November 9, 2022 12:59pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains, with the market retreating from previous rallies over the US midterm elections.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.56 percent, or 155.68 points, to end at 27,716.43, while the broader Topix index lost 0.41 percent, or 8.07 points, to 1,949.49.

The dollar stood at 145.83 yen, against 145.58 yen in New York late Tuesday.

The Tokyo market started trade higher, extending Wall Street gains, with investors encouraged to buy on hopes for a US midterm scenario that could lesson the risk of policy uncertainty.

Polls suggested Republicans would likely win at least one house of the legislature – and some see the prospect of split control in Washington as pointing to a more austere fiscal policy that could help curb inflation.

“That’s why stocks tended to rise until yesterday,” Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, told AFP.

By the Tokyo close, reports suggested a possible Republican “red wave” had fizzled, though several leading GOP figures secured wins.

Japanese shares rise on Wall Street gains, robust outlook

Among major shares in Tokyo, Honda was down 0.69 percent to 3,427 yen.

The automaker on Wednesday reported its April-September net profit sank to 338 billion yen, marking a 13-percent drop from a year earlier.

It also revised its full-year net profit forecast to 725 billion yen, slightly up from the previous 710 billion yen.

SoftBank Group increased 1.29 percent to 7,019 yen, Sony Group was down 0.08 percent to 11,190 yen and Toyota slid 0.72 percent to 1,988.5 yen.

Tokyo stocks Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks end lower

1st semifinal: New Zealand 59/3 at halfway mark

MBS, PM take stock of cooperation

SBP restrictions, rupee devaluation hitting auto sector: Indus Motor

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.95bn days after Twitter takeover

Oil prices dip on US inventory build, China COVID worries

Cryptos attempt to steady as Binance-FTX deal chills market

Commanders take stock of situation

Q1 non-tax collection dips 16.29pc to Rs202.159bn YoY

SBP takes big step to contain forex outflow

Govt plans to bring FCA mechanism of KE on a par with other Discos’

Read more stories