Nov 09, 2022
MoU signed for scholarships, job placements for deserving students

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2022 03:41am
PESHAWAR: Khitab Gul and Jehan Ara Welfare Society, Peshawar (KG & JAWS), signed an MoU with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) for scholarships and job placements of poor deserving students.

The MoU was signed by Chairman KG & JAWS, Aurangzeb Khan and Principal CIS VTC Mujtaba Mehdi, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

According to the MoU, KG & JAWS will provide financial assistance and scholarships to 35 poor and deserving male and female students for completing 6 months Diploma in various trades like woodwork, plumbing, electrician, auto mechanic, tailoring, electronic, cooking etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nasir Khan, the main driving force behind the organization’s welfare activities stressed upon the students to show great interest in learning the skills that will enable them to stand on their feet and support their families.

Wing Cdr Ejaz Khan (retd), Vice Chairman KG & JAWS assured that all those students who show interest and work hard during their Diploma course shall be given free monthly rations and that at the end of their Diploma they shall be provided financial and organizational support in setting up and establishing small scale businesses related to their particular trade.

At the end of ceremony 22 male students and 13 female students were awarded Certificates of Scholarships for the entire course. All their expenses shall be borne by the organization.

