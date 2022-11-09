OGDCL condemns ‘police misbehaviour’

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) administration on Tuesday strongly condemned the “hooliganism and misbehaviour” of the Islamabad administration officials and the capital police and demanded the government take notice of the illegal and brutal action.

The Islamabad administration on Tuesday requested the OGDCL to provide vehicles for the local bodies’ elections. The company administration was considering the capital administration’s request. However, on Tuesday at 1 o’clock, the police suddenly entered the head office of the OGDCL and forcibly seized the company’s vehicles.

The OGDCL administration strongly condemned police misbehaviour with the management and employees. It said that the company is a major taxpayer of the country and a registered entity with the London Stock Exchange.

The OGDCL administration strongly protested against the illegal action of the Islamabad police and capital administration led by AC Islamabad Abdullah.

The OGDCL spokesman stated that the District Administration’s application for the provision of the vehicles was received today. He said the company employees sitting in the vehicles were forcefully disembarked and not even allowed to carry their valuables.

The spokesman said that government provides funds and vehicles for local bodies’ elections. He said that the police forcefully took six vehicles of the company into custody and moved them to an unknown location. The police also beat the company’s employees, the spokesman added.

The OGDCL administration demanded of the government to take notice of the illegal and immoral incident of police brutality.

