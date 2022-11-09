KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (November 08, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 225.50 227.75 DKK 30.81 30.91
SAUDIA RIYAL 62.40 63.00 NOK 22.25 22.35
UAE DIRHAM 64.40 65.00 SEK 21.12 21.22
EURO 233.00 235.00 AUD $ 149.00 151.00
UK POUND 268.00 270.70 CAD $ 172.00 174.00
JAPANI YEN 1.57866 1.59866 INDIAN RUPEE 2.20 2.50
CHF 234.08 235.08 CHINESE YUAN 34.00 36.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.30
=========================================================================
