Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2022 03:41am
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (November 08, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          225.50    227.75   DKK                 30.81    30.91
SAUDIA RIYAL         62.40     63.00   NOK                 22.25    22.35
UAE DIRHAM           64.40     65.00   SEK                 21.12    21.22
EURO                233.00    235.00   AUD $              149.00   151.00
UK POUND            268.00    270.70   CAD $              172.00   174.00
JAPANI YEN         1.57866   1.59866   INDIAN RUPEE         2.20     2.50
CHF                 234.08    235.08   CHINESE YUAN        34.00    36.00
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       2.00     2.30
=========================================================================

