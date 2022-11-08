AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns from his Senate seat

  • Says the party leadership is not happy with his political position
BR Web Desk Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 05:47pm
Follow us

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said on Tuesday that he had decided to resign from the upper house of parliament at the direction of party leadership.

Taking to Twitter, Khokhar said that the party leadership was not happy with his "political position" and demanded his resignation.

"Met a senior leader from the party today. He conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the senate. I gladly agreed to resign," Khokhar wrote.

He added that he will submit his resignation in person to the Chairman Senate on Wednesday.

Khohkhar went on to say that as a political worker, he cherished the right to express his opinions on matters of public interest.

“Thankful to the party leadership for giving me the Senate seat from Sindh. Differences aside, it’s been a wonderful journey with them and wish them the best,” he said.

PPP Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar

Comments

1000 characters

PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns from his Senate seat

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan secures $13bn-14bn in financial commitments, says Dar

Iqbal Day: government announces public holiday on Wednesday

Interior minister says evidence suggests Arshad Sharif killed in 'targeted attack'

No fuel shortage in Pakistan, adequate stocks available: energy ministry

OGRA refutes reports of diesel shortage in country

'Nature-based solutions' heart of Pakistan’s climate action agenda: PM Shehbaz

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber district: ISPR

OGDCL, MARI & PPL get provisional award for new exploration blocks in Balochistan

Read more stories