PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns from his Senate seat

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said on Tuesday that he had decided to resign from the upper house of parliament at the direction of party leadership.

Taking to Twitter, Khokhar said that the party leadership was not happy with his "political position" and demanded his resignation.

"Met a senior leader from the party today. He conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the senate. I gladly agreed to resign," Khokhar wrote.

He added that he will submit his resignation in person to the Chairman Senate on Wednesday.

Khohkhar went on to say that as a political worker, he cherished the right to express his opinions on matters of public interest.

“Thankful to the party leadership for giving me the Senate seat from Sindh. Differences aside, it’s been a wonderful journey with them and wish them the best,” he said.