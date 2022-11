HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Tuesday, breaking a run of rallies fuelled by hopes that China could begin to move away from its economically painful zero-Covid policies.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.29 percent, or 48.40 points, to 16,547.51.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.43 percent, or 13.32 points, to 3,064.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.40 percent, or 8.05 points, to 2,019.81.