AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
ANL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
AVN 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.66%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.54%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
FCCL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.67%)
FFL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
FLYNG 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.52%)
GGGL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
GGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-12.1%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.01%)
OGDC 71.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.59%)
PAEL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
PIBTL 5.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.18%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TPL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TREET 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
TRG 120.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
UNITY 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 25.5 (0.61%)
BR30 15,622 Increased By 54.7 (0.35%)
KSE100 42,276 Increased By 228.6 (0.54%)
KSE30 15,395 Increased By 95 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks end higher

AFP Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 12:27pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended higher on Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street, where the dollar retreated and markets began to look beyond the US midterm elections.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.25 percent, or 344.47 points, to end at 27,872.11, while the broader Topix index rose 1.21 percent, or 23.47 points, to 1,957.56.

The dollar fetched 146.66 yen, against 146.68 yen in New York late Monday.

US stocks rose overnight for a second straight session ahead of the midterm elections.

“The democratic lock on Congress is likely coming to an end.

A divided government means we won’t be seeing a big fiscal stimulus response next year when the economy is in a recession,“ Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said.

In Japan too, hopes ran high among investors for the outcome of the US elections.

Japan’s Nikkei closes flat ahead of Fed outcome; Sony jumps

The prospect of a divided Congress – where Republicans take control of the House – points to a more austere fiscal policy, “which was seen (by investors in Japan) as potentially helping curb inflation”, Daiwa Securities said in a commentary.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank surged 4.96 percent to 6,929 yen, Sony Group spiked 3.27 percent to 11,200 yen and Toyota was up 0.50 percent to 2,003 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost 0.40 percent to 83,500 yen.

Nikkei share SoftBank Group JAPAN STOCK

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks end higher

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

Pakistan secure $13bn-14bn in financial commitments, says Dar

'Nature-based solutions' heart of Pakistan’s climate action agenda: PM Shehbaz

World risks ‘collective suicide’: UN chief

OGDCL, MARI & PPL get provisional award for new exploration blocks in Balochistan

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

NTDC plans to evacuate power from 3 key HPPs

FIR registered in Wazirabad

The place of supply rules: NTC fully endorses viewpoint of provinces

Upper limit of premium raised to $15/barrel: OMCs allowed to recover Rs10/litre on HSD for 2 months

Read more stories