Activities of Karachi Port, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2022 05:56am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 247,333 tonnes of cargo comprising 178,735 tonnes of import cargo and 68,598 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 178,735 comprised 78,158 tonnes of containerized cargo, 32,430 tonnes of DAP, 7,151 tonnes of Urea & 60,996 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export of 68,598 comprised 56,853 Tons of containerized cargo, 197 Tons of Bulk Cargo & 11,548 Tons of Clinkers.

Nearly, 7397 containers comprising of 3841 containers import and 3556 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 657 of 20’s and 1316 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 275 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1072 of 20’s and 874 of 40’s loaded containers while 84 of 20’s and 326 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 08 ships namely, Northern Dexterity, Navios Jasmine, Safeen Prize, Ningbo Express, Teera Bhum, Cma Cgm Rabelais, Lila Ace and Tarlan have berth at Karachi port.

Approximately, MT Quetta, Seregeti, Northern Dexterity, Safeen Prize, Navios jasmine, MT Karachi and Ningbo Express have sailed out from Karachi Port

PORT QASIM

PQAberths were engaged by eleven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Maersk Jalan, MSC Patnaree-III and Cosco Japan left the port on Monday morning and five more ships, Sprit of Sea Trek, RHL Monica, MSC Marins, Silver Hague and YangzeVnus are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 154,257 tonnes comprising 106,911 tonnes imports cargo and 47,346 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 4,234 Containers (1,508 TEUs imports and 2,726 TEUs exports)was handled at the Port.

