AGL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.87 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (3.93%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
EPCL 53.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.52%)
FCCL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
FLYNG 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 9.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.1%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.9%)
PAEL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.95%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
TPL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
TPLP 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.28%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 122.41 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.03%)
UNITY 20.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.45%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.29%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 4,201 Increased By 30.3 (0.73%)
BR30 15,620 Increased By 205.2 (1.33%)
KSE100 42,030 Increased By 173.3 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,309 Increased By 82.4 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners, energy stocks drag FTSE 100 as China upholds COVID policy

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2022 02:18pm
Follow us

UK’s export-oriented FTSE 100 started the week on a lacklustre note, dragged down by energy and mining stocks, as China dampened hopes of a rebound in commodity demand after it reiterated its zero-COVID policy to curb outbreaks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.5% on Monday, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.1% by 0808 GMT.

Energy stocks and miners were off 1.1% and 0.2%, respectively, tracking commodity prices that were hit as stringent COVID-19 curbs darkened demand outlook from China.

Mortgage lender Halifax said British house prices fell in October at the fastest monthly rate since February 2021. The construction materials sector slipped 0.4%.

Miners lift FTSE 100 on China reopening optimism

GSK Plc slid 2.0% after the British drugmaker said its blood cancer drug Blenrep failed the main goal of a late-stage study.

Shares of Joules Group plunged 34.4% after the struggling British fashion retailer said it was in advanced discussions with its investors for a cornerstone investment in an equity raise for the company.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Miners, energy stocks drag FTSE 100 as China upholds COVID policy

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows down, clocking in at $146 million in October

Pakistan to witness petroleum products shortage in coming days

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

SC says IG Punjab must register FIR of attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Karachi sees rain amid westerly wave

Sindh govt test runs Karachi’s first electric buses

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

Read more stories