AGL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.86%)
ANL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.58%)
AVN 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.02%)
EFERT 80.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.39%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.71%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.71%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.11%)
MLCF 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.37%)
OGDC 70.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.7%)
PAEL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.87%)
PRL 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.28%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.92%)
TPL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
TPLP 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.27%)
TREET 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
TRG 119.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.42%)
UNITY 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.13%)
WAVES 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -37.1 (-0.88%)
BR30 15,370 Decreased By -247.6 (-1.59%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,233 Decreased By -161.7 (-1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners lift FTSE 100 on China reopening optimism

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2022 02:18pm
Follow us

UK’s export-oriented FTSE 100 rose on Friday as miners jumped on hopes that China would relax its COVID-19 restrictions, setting up the index for weekly gains after a week that saw major central bank meetings dictating the market’s moves.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.7%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.4% by 0816 GMT.

Both the indexes were on track for weekly gains in more than a month.

FTSE 100 hit by Fed nerves, BoE in focus

Miners jumped 3.2% as investors cheered news that Beijing will relax its strict COVID-19 measures in March. Lifting sentiment further, the Bank of England hinted on Thursday that peak interest rates would be less than what markets had originally priced in.

Britain’s National World Plc jumped 7.1% after it said it was exploring a cash offer for Daily Mirror owner Reach Plc. Reach rose 4.1%.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Miners lift FTSE 100 on China reopening optimism

Intra-day update: rupee seen as stable against US dollar

Bearish sentiment prevails at PSX, as political turmoil takes toll

Rana Sanaullah asks PTI to review Imran Khan’s security arrangements

ADB provides Pakistan $100mn to improve KPK healthcare sector

Export-oriented sectors to get power at an all-inclusive rate of Rs19.99 per unit

GSKCH lifts force majeure to produce Panadol range

Apple adds Pegatron as new iPhone 14 supplier in India

Pakistan Oilfields commences gas production from Tal block ahead of schedule

Pakistan focusing on controllables in bid to reach T20 World Cup semis: Shadab

Twitter says layoffs to begin Friday

Read more stories