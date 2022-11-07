AGL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
ANL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (4.1%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
EPCL 53.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.51%)
FCCL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
FLYNG 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.62%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.85%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.97 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.95%)
PAEL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.95%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
TPL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.75%)
TPLP 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.83%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (3.11%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.01%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,203 Increased By 32.2 (0.77%)
BR30 15,638 Increased By 223.2 (1.45%)
KSE100 42,069 Increased By 212.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 15,313 Increased By 86.7 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble rebounds vs dollar as Russian market reopens after long weekend

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2022 01:28pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: The rouble strengthened on Monday, belatedly responding to last Friday’s dollar weakness as it pulled away from its lowest point since mid-September that was hit before the Russian market closed for a three-day weekend.

At 0741 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% stronger against the dollar at 61.53 and had gained 0.1% to trade at 60.95 versus the euro. It had shed 0.6% against the yuan to 8.45.

Better-than-expected US jobs data saw the dollar fall on Friday, when the Russian market was closed.

The positive rouble dynamics on Monday morning were a reaction to that, said Banki.ru chief analyst Bogdan Zvarich in a note. He said the rouble would likely consolidate in the 61.5-62 range for most of the session.

The rouble is the world’s best-performing currency this year, supported by capital controls and an initial collapse in imports as a result of Western sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, and scores of foreign companies pausing operations in the country.

Russian rouble slides past 62 vs dollar to over 2-week low

The range at which the rouble trades in November could widen as imports could recover further, but high prices of Russian exports promise considerable foreign currency inflows, Otkritie Research said.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, which hit a more than two-month high in the previous session, was down 1.3% at $97.3 a barrel.

“The Russian market is set for a neutral opening, though crude has every chance to drive the market higher,” said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Stocks opened higher, returning towards the around six-weeks highs seen last week, after a one-session blip. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.8% to 1,114.0 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.9% lower at 2,176.2 points.

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble rebounds vs dollar as Russian market reopens after long weekend

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows down, clocking in at $146 million in October

Pakistan to witness petroleum products shortage in coming days

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

SC says IG Punjab must register FIR of attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Karachi sees rain amid westerly wave

Sindh govt test runs Karachi’s first electric buses

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

Read more stories