Sindh govt test runs Karachi’s first electric buses

The Sindh government began on Monday the test drive of the city's first electric bus, a move aimed at improving the environment of the city where vehicular emissions contribute to poor air quality.

In a tweet, Sindh Minister Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani shared pictures of the bus.

These will be Pakistan’s first-ever electrical public transport vehicles that are completely environment-friendly, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Sunday.

Bus routes will be finalized after the tests are complete.

Sindh govt to run tests for Karachi’s first electric buses

Last year, Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah had launched Pakistan’s first electric bus in Karachi. He had said the buses would be brought on to the city’s roads in cooperation with the private sector.

As many as 100 electric buses were supposed to hit the roads by the end of 2021, but this did not transpire.