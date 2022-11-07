AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX witnesses positive trend

Recorder Review Published 07 Nov, 2022 05:49am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed positive trend during the outgoing week ended on November 04, 2022 due to fresh buying on available attractive low levels.

The benchmark KSE-100 index increased by 715.97 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 41,856.31 points.

Trading activities slightly improved as average daily volumes on ready counter increased by 7.0 percent to 228.80 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 213.78 million shares however average daily traded value on ready counter declined by 10.6 percent to Rs 5.55 billion against previous week’s Rs 6.21 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 90.04 points during this week to close at 4,171.03 points with average daily turnover of 167.693 million shares.

BRIndex30 surged by 516.05 points on week-on-week basis to close at 15,415.15 with average daily trading volumes of 115.091 million shares.

Total market capitalization increased by Rs 60 billion during this week to Rs 6.733 trillion.

“The bourse witnessed an overall volatile week as the political instability raged on, squeezing investor confidence and overall volumes alongside it”, an analyst at AKD Securities said.

Company-wise, amongst main boards, BNWM, TRG and SNGP companies were amongst the top performers, up 13.8 percent/ 9.3 percent/ 7.7 percent respectively. On the other hand, AICL, Nestle and IGIHL was amongst the worst performers with a declines of 5.6 percent/4.2 percent/4.0 percent on WoW.

Flow wise, major net selling was recorded by Insurance companies and Mutual funds (net sell: $4.63million). On the other hand, Individuals absorbed most of the selling with net buy of $4.68 million.

Sector wise top performers were woollen (up 13.8 percent), tobacco (up 6.0 percent), OMCs (up 5.7 percent), TECH and COMM (up 5.0 percent) and SUGAR (up 4.0 percent), while top laggards were vanaspati (down 3.9 percent), FOOD and PERSONAL CARE (down 2.1 percent), leasing co. (down 2.0 percent), inv banks/INV. cos. (down 1.8 percent) and COMM. BANKS (down 1.0 percent).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the market followed an upward trend during the week before closing on a negative note following the attack on ex PM Imran Khan. The KSE-100 index closed the week at 41,856 points, up 1.7 percent on WoW.

Tech (up 5.0 percent) and OMCs (up 6.0 percent) sectors were among the key out performers whereas Banks (down 1.0 percent) and the Food (down 2.0 percent) sectors remained primary underperformers during the week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

1000 characters

PSX witnesses positive trend

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Imran Khan discharged from hospital

Punjab IGP seeks transfer as ‘FIR crisis’ deepens

COP27 kicks off

FC to Azad Pattan power project: PPIB spurs efforts to clear bottlenecks

Ministries, Divisions asked to identify ‘appropriate authority’

Swati never stayed in our lodges: SC

Arshad Sharif murder case: Excusing himself, Justice Paracha declines to head probe body

Read more stories