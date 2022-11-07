Sanjrani forms body to probe Swati ‘video leak’

ISLAMABAD: The chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday formed a 14-member special committee to probe into the allegation made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati that an objectionable video featuring him and his wife during their stay at Judicial Complex in Quetta was sent to his wife.

The committee comprising Azam Nazir Tarar, Mohsin Aziz, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Anwarul Haq Kakar, Faisal Subzwari, Tahir Bizenjo, Shafique Tarin, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Senator Qasim, Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Hidayatullah, Kamil Ali Agha and Dilawar Khan will investigate the matter and submit a report within 30 days.

It is pertinent to mention that only a single senator from PTI has been included in the committee, which according to sources is to ensure that no one can blame the committee of being partisan.

In a statement, Sanjrani strongly condemned the privacy violation of Azam Swati, saying that Senator’s press conference had caused pain and the revelations about the videos are unfortunate.

“The PTI Senator is an honest and respectable personality”, Sanjrani said, noting that he made arrangements for them (Swati and his wife) at the Supreme Court’s judicial lodges in Quetta.

He maintained that all senators were respectable and like family without distinction. “As a Muslim and Baloch, I am well aware of moral values,” he said, announcing the formation of a committee to probe the release of the video.

