Imran Khan discharged from Shaukat Khanum hospital

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was on Sunday discharged from the Shaukat Khanum hospital, Lahore, where he was being treated after surviving an assassination attempt, Aaj News reported.

The development comes hours after the splinters of one of the bullets he received during the unsuccessful assassination bid on Thursday were removed from his right leg, the hospital administration said.

He was examined by a medical team at the facility before leaving for his residence in the Zaman Park neighbourhood in Lahore.

“There were four fragments of bullet in Imran Khan’s body and shards from the right leg were removed,” the hospital said in a statement. “A splinter of the bullet was not removed from his left leg,” it said.

“The surgery was conducted to remove bullet particles from his body,” the hospital stated. “His condition is rapidly improving,” according to the statement.

He underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments which continued for one and a half hours.

Imran spent a busy day at the hospital, where he chaired a party meeting, and addressed a press conference, before being discharged.

During his presser, the PTI chief announced to resume the long march on Tuesday from Wazirabad, where his container was fired upon from two directions last week. Khan said he would join the march in Rawalpindi.

"The march will reach Rawalpindi in the next 10 to 14 days," he said, adding: "I will be in Rawalpindi to lead the people."

Imran reiterated that he holds responsible "three men for the attack" on his long march container. The PTI chairman said that he has every right to have them nominated in the FIR.

“I fully believe that these three have done this (attack) through a conspiracy. It’s my right [to register case]. I’m the leader of the biggest political party and ex-PM and if I can’t get his name in the FIR then I ask what [rights can be expected] for the nation and for the common man?”

Imran welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's decision to request Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to form a full court commission to investigate his allegations over the attack on his container during the long march.

However, he said that a "free and fair probe cannot take place as those he holds responsible to control all the agencies."