AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan discharged from Shaukat Khanum hospital

BR Web Desk Published November 6, 2022 Updated November 6, 2022 06:51pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was on Sunday discharged from the Shaukat Khanum hospital, Lahore, where he was being treated after surviving an assassination attempt, Aaj News reported.

The development comes hours after the splinters of one of the bullets he received during the unsuccessful assassination bid on Thursday were removed from his right leg, the hospital administration said.

He was examined by a medical team at the facility before leaving for his residence in the Zaman Park neighbourhood in Lahore.

“There were four fragments of bullet in Imran Khan’s body and shards from the right leg were removed,” the hospital said in a statement. “A splinter of the bullet was not removed from his left leg,” it said.

“The surgery was conducted to remove bullet particles from his body,” the hospital stated. “His condition is rapidly improving,” according to the statement.

He underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments which continued for one and a half hours.

Imran spent a busy day at the hospital, where he chaired a party meeting, and addressed a press conference, before being discharged.

During his presser, the PTI chief announced to resume the long march on Tuesday from Wazirabad, where his container was fired upon from two directions last week. Khan said he would join the march in Rawalpindi.

"The march will reach Rawalpindi in the next 10 to 14 days," he said, adding: "I will be in Rawalpindi to lead the people."

Imran reiterated that he holds responsible "three men for the attack" on his long march container. The PTI chairman said that he has every right to have them nominated in the FIR.

“I fully believe that these three have done this (attack) through a conspiracy. It’s my right [to register case]. I’m the leader of the biggest political party and ex-PM and if I can’t get his name in the FIR then I ask what [rights can be expected] for the nation and for the common man?”

Imran welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's decision to request Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to form a full court commission to investigate his allegations over the attack on his container during the long march.

However, he said that a "free and fair probe cannot take place as those he holds responsible to control all the agencies."

PTI Imran Khan assassination plot Shaukat Khanam hospital

Comments

1000 characters

Imran Khan discharged from Shaukat Khanum hospital

Against all odds, Pakistan through to T20 World Cup semis

COP27 summit to begin with plea to discuss climate compensation

US urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia

Saudi bourse gains on rising oil prices; Egypt falls

Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription

‘Remarkable’ Yadav helps India set up England T20 World Cup semi-final

Sri Lanka cricketer Gunathilaka faces sex assault charges in Australia

Franchise areas: Gas cos asked to install town border stations to cut down UfG

PM to jointly chair UN’s COP27 moot

Read more stories