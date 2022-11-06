AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan says PTI's long march to resume from Wazirabad on Tuesday

  • Former premier says he will lead the march from Rawalpindi
BR Web Desk Published November 6, 2022 Updated November 6, 2022 04:09pm
Follow us

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced Sunday that his party's long march will resume on Tuesday (November 8) from the "same place where he was shot in Wazirabad," Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former premier said that he "will join the long march from Rawalpindi."

"The march will reach Rawalpindi in the next 10 to 14 days," he said, adding: "I will be in Rawalpindi to lead the people."

Assassination attempt: PM Shehbaz requests CJP Bandial to form full court commission to investigate Imran's allegations

Imran reiterated that he holds responsible "three men for the attack" on his long march container. PTI Chairman said that he has every right to have them nominated in the FIR.

“I fully believe that these three have done this (attack) through a conspiracy. It’s my right [to register case]. I’m the leader of the biggest political party and ex-PM and if I can’t get his name in the FIR then I ask what [rights can be expected] for the nation and for the common man?”

Imran welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's decision to request Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to form a full court commission to investigate his allegations over the attack on his container during the long march.

Will give another call for long march once I recover, says Imran Khan in first address after attack

However, he said that a "free and fair probe cannot take place as those he holds responsible control all the agencies."

“How can we have an impartial and fair investigation? It cant happen. That’s why I asked them to resign so the investigation can be fair.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to form a full court commission to investigate Imran Khan's allegations regarding his alleged involvement in the attack.

Islamabad police register FIRs against PTI leaders, protesters

“I do not have the right to remain [in my position] for even one second if I or others have any role in this conspiracy," the premier said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

“If there is even some minor proof against me, I will leave politics forever.” He said the formation of the full court commission was in the best interest of the country. "I will request this in writing," he added.

In his first address after the assassination attempt on Thursday, Imran said he would give another call for a long march toward Islamabad as soon as he recovers from the bullet injuries.

“I would take to the streets as soon as I am discharged from the hospital, and lead the long march towards Islamabad,” Imran said as he spoke to the media from Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore, where he is currently under treatment.

He called on the public to come out in numbers to protest the assassination attempt, stressing that protests will continue until those accused of the assassination bid are sacked.

The PTI chief said he had learned about the looming danger beforehand. "I had already learned that there was a plan in place to kill me somewhere between Wazirabad and Gujrat," he said.

Shehbaz Sharif Rawalpindi Imran Khan PTI chief PTI long march Wazirabad assassination attempt

Comments

1000 characters

Imran Khan says PTI's long march to resume from Wazirabad on Tuesday

Fawad says Imran Khan will hold press conference today

COP27 summit to begin with plea to discuss climate compensation

Ehsaas Programme ‘utilization’: ECC asks FD to carry out thorough appraisal

Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription

Franchise areas: Gas cos asked to install town border stations to cut down UfG

PM to jointly chair UN’s COP27 moot

Sri Lanka cricketer Gunathilaka faces sex assault charges in Australia

Nations with AML/CFT deficiencies: Pakistan for removal of its name

FBR proposal to levy 17pc GST on HOBC, RON-97 deferred

Read more stories