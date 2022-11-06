AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Pakistan

President, first lady inquire after Imran’s health

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2022 03:44am
LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Saturday visited Shaukat Khanum Hospital to inquire after the health of Imran Khan, who was wounded during his long march near Wazirabad.

They expressed their best wishes and prayed for his speedy recovery. The President stayed with Imran Khan for almost three hours and also exchanged views on the political and economic situation of the country. The President once again offered his services in his personal capacity to mediate amongst stakeholders for developing consensus on major issues.

The President condemned the cowardly attack on Imran Khan and called upon the government to take all possible measures to bring the culprits to justice. He said the government should ensure safeguarding the constitutional fundamental rights of every citizen which included the right to peaceful assembly, safety of life and liberty, and the right to freedom of speech and expression.

The President reiterated that all stakeholders should pursue their political objectives and find solutions to issues within the confines of democratic means of discussion, negotiation, consultation and deliberation.

