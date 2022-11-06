‘Deep fake’ technology used to make clip: FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday claimed that a video of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati and his wife circulating on social media was a fake video edited with ‘deep fake’ tools.

Swati during a press conference said his wife was sent a private video, featuring him and his wife, from an unknown number.

According to an official statement issued by the FIA, the obscene video circulating on the internet about Senator Swati has been analyzed forensically and found fake.

“The initial video/audio and frame-to-frame forensic analysis has been carried out on the viral video as per international forensic analysis standards. Initial forensic analysis revealed that video has been edited and different video clips have been joined with defaced faces”, it says.

The FIA says that the analysis further revealed that faces have been swapped in the images using Photoshop. The press conference by Swati, in which he showed his concerns, warrants a proper investigation. Swati is requested to lodge a complaint with the FIA and share his concerns about the reason for thinking it authentic, it said. It says that prima facie, it is a fake video, edited with ‘deep fake’ tools to create misunderstanding and defame the senator.

