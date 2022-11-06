Sindh’s cricketer fined for breaching PCB code of conduct

LAHORE: Sindh’s Mohammad Umar has been fined 30 percent of his match-fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side’s seventh round match against Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Umar was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match.”

The incident happened in the fifth over of Southern Punjab’s second innings when after dismissing the batter he directed his finger towards the pavilion, which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batter.

Umar pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Tariq Rasheed and Alay Haider.

