Cotton spot rate increased amid slow business

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,700 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bullish and the trading volume remained very low.

Naseem Usman also said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 290 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022