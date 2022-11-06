Training workshop concludes at SAU

HYDERABAD: Vice Chancellor of the Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri has said that before the development of institutions and the preparation of any project, it is imperative to study the sustainability of that project and future concerns. He said this while addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day capacity building workshop on the Preparation of Resettlement Action Plan.

The training workshop was organised by the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, in collaboration with the Project Coordination and Monitoring Unit of the P&D Department, Government of Sindh, under the “Institutional Strengthening of Project Coordination and Monitoring Unit (PCMU)” for water-related policies and practices.

During the training workshop, heads and experts from various departments were given instructions on water-related policies and practices for the Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (SWAT) project.

Dr Fateh Marri said that during the initiation of any project, the idea must be complete and comprehensive, while for certain positive results of the projects the society has to bring about changes positively, while whatever Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been set, it should be mandatory to follow them.

He said that the infrastructure destroyed due to floods in Sindh should be rehabilitated and rebuilt keeping in mind the probability of disasters in future.

The World Bank's Senior Social Development Specialist, Imran-ul-Haq, said in his online paper and address that the Bank is pursuing all the projects, particularly those related to water problem in the country, especially in Sindh, and is keen to rehabilitate agriculture and re-invigorate infrastructure and is also fulfilling its responsibility in collaboration with all provincial institutions.

Ghulam Mustafa Ujjan, General Manager of SIDA, said that there are many problems related to water in Sindh. SIDA is working together with related institutions, and this training will improve the quality of work at the institutional level.

Nasir Panhwar and Attaullah Langah, the resource persons of the training workshop, said that the environmental aspects of all projects should be kept in mind while improving the use of water and infrastructure maintenance; the importance of environment should be highlighted among the local people.

Dr Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, the training organiser, said that this workshop was the first session of four such trainings, which cover most aspects of the resettlement and rehabilitation action plan, and the introduction, importance of such plans, the definition of roles and responsibilities, legal framework, grievance procedures, budget planning, implement, action and management were taught.

