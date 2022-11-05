AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
China agrees to provide latest met equipment: Saad

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2022 05:53am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiqe said on Friday that China agreed to enhance the capability of Pakistan with the latest meteorological equipment for effectively forecast environmental changes and natural calamities.

Addressing a news conference, he said a number of agreements were signed between the two governments during the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China.

The minister said China had not only expressed readiness to complete the ML-1 railway project but also provided technical assistance for upgrading Pakistan’s meteorological warning systems to prevent and tackle natural disasters by timely alerts.

About the political situation in the country, the minister strongly condemned the incident of firing on PTI’s long march in Wazirabad. He called for a joint investigation team (JIT) comprising competent officers from federal and provincial governments to probe into the incident.

ML-1 project, KCR under CPEC: Pakistan, China committed to starting works: minister

He further said that the JIT should be formulated with consensus to investigate the firing incident on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The JIT should investigate within a set timeframe and share all the facts with the nation.

While rejecting the possible formation of one-sided JIT, Saad Rafique said the JIT should have the authority to investigate from anyone including Imran Khan and no interference should be made during the investigation process. He said the witness and worker of the PTI who apprehended the accused should be provided security.

