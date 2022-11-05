AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Army reacts strongly to allegations

Ali Hussain Published 05 Nov, 2022 05:53am
ISLAMABAD: Military on Friday reacted sharply to the allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT) Imran Khan and requested the government to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence.

“The baseless and irresponsible allegations by Chairman PTI against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for,” said the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

It stated that Pakistan army prides itself for being an extremely professional and well disciplined organisation with a robust and highly effective internal accountability system applicable across the board for unlawful acts, if any, committed by uniformed personnel.

“However, if the honour, safety and prestige of its rank and file is being tarnished by vested interests through frivolous allegations, the institution will jealousy safeguard its officers and soldiers no matter what,” it added.

ISPR condemns 'firing incident' during long march, wishes Imran speedy recovery

It stated:”The baseless allegations hurled at the institution/ officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned. No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity.”

Keeping this in view, it added that the government of Pakistan has been requested to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever.

Earlier in a press conference, the PTI chairman Imran Khan while sharing details of the attack against his convoy in Wazirabad on Thursday, accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior army officer of being behind the “assassination attempt” on him and also demanded them to step down.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

