First international robotic surgery symposium begins at SIUT

KARACHI: The first ever 2-day international robotic surgery symposium in the country organised by SIUT began in Karachi on Friday, which also marked the milestone of over 1200 successful robotic procedures. The robotic unit was commissioned at SIUT last year. It was inaugurated in February 2022 by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The symposium is attended by the leading robotic surgeons from the USA and the UK and other Pakistani professionals.

Taking part in a session of the symposium Prof Adib Rizvi director SIUT said robotic surgery is another step forward of dedicated professionals of the SIUT team who not only successfully performed this state of the art surgical procedure but also now enthusiastic to train fellow professionals across the country and region.

He reiterated the SIUT resolve to keep abreast with the latest technology and ensure its availability to those who needs it. He said this facility is the part of SIUT philosophy to provide health cover free of cost and without any discrimination.

The opening session was followed by a panel of international and national experts, in which they elaborated the evolution of robotic surgery and techniques in their respective countries.

Prof Babar Hasan of SIUT presented an insight of diagnosis and prognostication on the Pakistani population through meaningful collaboration with international partners.Taking part in a panel discussion, Dr Khursheed Guru of the USA said that the next breed of surgeons can adopt robotic surgery without following the older technology and that is how they can achieve better outcomes in prostatic and lower urinary tract surgeries.

Dr Mark Slack from the UK complemented SIUT on pioneering this new field of medical technology.

Others who spoke and discussed the various aspects and benefits of robotic surgery and the need to make the surgery more popular as it gives a rapid cover up the patients and minimize the complications they included Dr Rehan Mohsin, Dr Arsalan Khan, Dr Riaz Leghari, Dr Shadab Khan and Junaid all from SIUT.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022