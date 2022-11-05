Free and fair elections: Kaira underscores need for PDM govt-PTI dialogue without conditions

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said that there is a need for unconditional peaceful dialogue between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government for free, fair, and transparent elections in the country.

“PTI leadership should show tolerance and open doors for dialogue without any condition. Deadlock always create anarchy and other problems in the country. Unconditional talks are possible with Imran Khan, but imposing demands would not be acceptable. We should avoid heating statements from both sides bring down the temperature in politics. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) always is in favour of peaceful dialogues instead of confrontation to resolve the issues.” Kaira expressed these views, while addressing a news conference, here on Friday.

He suggested that the PTI leadership should avoid issuing controversial statements which may harm the peace and stability of the country. “Unfortunately, PTI leaders have been issuing irresponsible statements soon after the firing incident, which should be avoided.”

He said, “We are a strong believer in peaceful dialogue with political parties.” Unlike the PTI leadership, the government’s representatives never issued any irresponsible statements and they only responded to their charges in a polite manner, he added.

Kaira said that there should be a fair investigation into the incident of firing on PTI’s long march in Wazirabad. He said that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) should be constituted for investigation and it must reach a logical conclusion. For this purpose, the federal government is ready to extend cooperation.

The adviser regretted speculations in the wake of the firing incident. He said the PTI leadership needs to demonstrate maturity and patience in its conduct. He said it is the responsibility of leadership to calm their followers; otherwise, it will create chaos in the country.

Answering a question, the adviser said that the PTI is in power where the unfortunate incident took place on Thursday so why the Punjab chief minister is silent over the issue. He said the PTI should investigate this very sad incident instead of leveling baseless allegations against institutions.

He said that the incident took place in Punjab and it is responsible of it and the culprit in its custody. He said that the PTI leadership should demand of resignation the Punjab chief minister and its administration instead of the federal interior minister and administration.

The advisor said that he hopes, initial investigation has been completed but Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi did not give any statement in this regard.

About the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif, he said that a commission has been formed for investigation. If the journalist community has objection to any member of the commission then we can change him, he said.

Replying to a question, the PM aide said, “We want to make the country’s political atmosphere a pleasant and calm one. Our enemies are taking advantage of the situation to destabilize our country.”

To another question, he said, “I will request the prime minister and my party leadership to visit Imran Khan to inquire after his health.”

He said that the PPP faced similar attacks and even lost their lives but “we never exploited the situation and stimulated the public for wrongdoing just for the sake of the country. I request PTI leadership to play a responsible role to ensure peace in the country and fail the nefarious designs of Pakistan’s enemies.”

He said that the entire nation was shocked over the tragic firing incident. He prayed to Allah Almighty for the early recovery of the PTI chairman and other injured persons.

