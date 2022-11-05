Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
Name of company Date Time
=========================================================
Oilboy Energy Limited 05-11-2022 10:00
Hira Textile Mills Limited 05-11-2022 14:30
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan)
Limited 07-11-2022 11:00
Hallmark Company Limited 07-11-2022 11:00
Ecopack Limited 07-11-2022 11:00
Biafo Industries Limited 08-11-2022 11:00
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills
Limited 08-11-2022 14:00
Mitchell's Fruit Farms
Limited 08-11-2022 11:00
First Punjab Modaraba 09-11-2022 11:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company
Limited 10-11-2022 15:00
Bank Alfalah Limited 10-11-2022 N/A
Sitara Peroxide Limited 10-11-2022 15:30
Hascol Petroleum Limited 10-11-2022 12:00
=========================================================
