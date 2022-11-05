AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Pakistan

Baseless allegations levelled by PTI chairman unacceptable, uncalled for: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 05 Nov, 2022 12:18am
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday that the allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are “absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for”.

The military's media affairs wing rejected Imran Khan's allegations that three people, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a major general of the Pakistan Army, were involved in plotting his assassination, as "baseless and irresponsible."

"The baseless allegations hurled at the institution and its officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned," the ISPR said, adding no one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity.

Will give another call for long march once I recover, says Imran in first address after attack

“The Pakistan Army prides itself on being an extremely professional and well-disciplined organisation with a robust and highly effective internal accountability system applicable across the board for unlawful acts, if any, committed by uniformed personnel,” the ISPR said in a statement.

“However, if the honour, safety, and prestige of its rank and file are being tarnished by vested interests through frivolous allegations, the institution will safeguard its officers and soldiers no matter what.

Keeping this in view, the ISPR said, the government of Pakistan has been requested to investigate the matter and “initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever”.

