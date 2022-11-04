AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
Imran says three persons, including PM, ‘involved’ in attack: Umar

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2022 06:13am
LAHORE: In a video message on Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan suspects three persons, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior military official, responsible for the attack on him.

“A short while ago, Khan called me and Mian Aslam Iqbal and asked us to issue a statement on his behalf. There was some information which was reaching Khan but he was not aware of it. He believes three people were behind his attack; the three people he named were Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior military official,” he added.

Umar said the PTI Chairman told them that he was receiving some reports that these people were planning an attack on him and that he was convinced that Thursday’s attack was also orchestrated by these three persons.

According to him, for a few days, they were receiving reports about threats to the life of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and that he had taken the matter up with the party chief. However, Khan was not deterred by the threat and placed his faith in God. He further said that after this incident, no one should doubt Khan’s sincerity that he was ready to give his life for true freedom.

MKA Nov 04, 2022 09:15am
Mr Umar you can't sell this narrative this, pick a better one.
