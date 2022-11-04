AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Cheerios maker General Mills, Audi of America pause advertising on Twitter

Reuters Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 04:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

General Mills Inc and Luxury automaker Audi of America said on Thursday they have paused advertising on Twitter, days after the social media platform was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk for $44 billion.

"We will continue to monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend," a General Mills spokesperson said.

Audi of America, the Herndon, Virginia-based U.S. unit of Audi - a Volkswagen Group brand - said it would "continue to evaluate the situation."

Twitter says layoffs to begin Friday

The two companies join top U.S. automaker General Motors Co, which last week said it had temporarily halted paid advertising on Twitter.

The ad pauses comes after Musk said in an open letter to advertisers last week that he wants Twitter to be "the most respected advertising platform" in a bid to gain their trust.

Ad sales accounted for more than 90% of Twitter's revenue in the second quarter, and Reuters reported earlier that the company was struggling to keep its most active users who are vital to the business.

At a presentation for advertisers in May, some ad agencies and brands were already skeptical and concerned over Twitter's future.

Musk says may take ‘weeks’ for banned Twitter accounts to be restored

Earlier on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources that Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc also temporarily halted advertising with Twitter.

Twitter, Mondelez and Pfizer did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Volkswagen Twitter Elon Musk Pfizer General Motors Audi General Mills

Comments

1000 characters

Cheerios maker General Mills, Audi of America pause advertising on Twitter

Rupee largely stable, settles at 221.92 against US dollar

Bearish sentiment prevails at PSX, as political turmoil takes toll

Long march shooting: Miftah Ismail calls for changing gun laws

Rana Sanaullah asks PTI to review Imran Khan’s security arrangements

ADB provides Pakistan $100mn to improve KPK healthcare sector

GSKCH lifts force majeure to produce Panadol range

Pakistan Oilfields commences gas production from Tal block ahead of schedule

Twitter temporarily closes offices as layoffs begin

Pakistan focusing on controllables in bid to reach T20 World Cup semis: Shadab

Apple adds Pegatron as new iPhone 14 supplier in India

Read more stories