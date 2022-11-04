ECP again fails to give date for LG polls in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), yet again, on Thursday, failed to fix a date for local government elections in Karachi division, and, instead, decided to take up this case for hearing on the coming Wednesday (November 9).

The electoral body has also decided to summon Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to share their input on the issue of LG elections in Karachi “if they want to.”

Both political parties have lambasted the ECP for postponing the LG polls thrice.

The decision to fix the Karachi LG elections case for hearing was taken in an ECP meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The meeting reviewed the report submitted to the electoral body by Sindh government.

According to the report, the provincial government cannot engage police personnel for security duties for LG polls keeping in view that scores of police personnel have been assigned to the federal capital against PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi March. Police officials are also being engaged for Covid vaccination and 11th Defence Exhibition and Seminar scheduled from November 15-18 in Karachi.

Last month, the ECP accused the Interior Ministry of refusing to ensure the static deployment of military and paramilitary personnel in the LG elections for Karachi division, which were scheduled on October 23, and announced to postpone these polls, for the third time, citing a shortage of security personnel.

East, West, South, Central, Korangi, Keamari, and Malir are the seven districts of Karachi division where the LG polls have been postponed.

