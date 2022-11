ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday recovered 1kg and 560 grams of cocaine from a Brazilian citizen at Islamabad International Airport.

The ANF official said that the accused was arrested after he arrived on flight QR-632 from Doha. The ANF official recovered 180 drug pills from the possession of a suspect, resident of Quetta, near Karachi Northern Bypass.

