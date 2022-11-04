AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
Faysal Bank launches donation payments feature via WhatsApp

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2022 05:56am
KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited as part of its digital transformation journey has introduced a new innovative feature of donation payments via its WhatsApp banking channel. Faysal Islami WhatsApp Banking enables its subscribers to make real-time donation payments to over 25 reputable charitable organizations such as SKMT, TCF, SIUT, Indus Hospital, Alamgir Welfare Trust and Pink Ribbon to mention only a few.

The launch of the donations payments services through WhatsApp banking channel of Faysal Bank could not have come at a more opportune time as October is the month of breast cancer awareness and major donation drives towards this cause.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch Shaheryar Saeed Khan, Chief Digital Officer, Faysal Bank Limited said with the wide-spread use of the Faysal Islami WhatsApp channel, the Bank intends to better serve its diverse customers by introducing more and more innovative features to it.

