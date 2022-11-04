Towards green energy

It was only recently at the Saudi capital Riyadh that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to media reports, “underlined the need for combined efforts to explore the true potential of clean energy resources, coupled with utilization of modern tools and technical gadgets to fully harness the talents of young generations and explore future avenues for progress and prosperity.”

We all know that clean energy refers to energy generated from recyclable source without emitting greenhouse gases while green energy is any type of energy that is generated from natural sources. Setting up of green energy projects in Pakistan makes greater sense because our country has a lot of sunlight, wind and water.

It’s no secret that import of petroleum or fossil fuel causes a heavy burden on our financial resources. Hence the need for making increased investments in green energy with a view to protecting our environment as well as reducing our oil import bill.

The Saudi financial support can bring us closer to our goal of setting up green energy projects on a significant scale in the country.

NUZHAT KHAN (KARACHI)

